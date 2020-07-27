1/1
JOHNETTA MARS-GIBSON
Johnetta Mars-Gibson (Age 52)  
Died on June 27, 2020 at Shady Grove Hospital after a long cancer battle. She is survived by her son, Pschopelius Terry; parents, siblings, and other relatives. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on August 8, 2020 at The Episcopal Church of the Ascension Gaithersburg, MD; service is limited to family. The service will be streamed on the church's Facebook page. A Trust Fund for her son has been established, contact the family at rememberingjohnetta20@gmail.com

Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Memorial service
10:00 AM
The Episcopal Church of the Ascension
