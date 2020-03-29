

Johnie W. Cephus



The first child born to John T. Cephus and Adell Colston on January 28, 1917 in Moundville, Alabama.

He peacefully transitioned to be with the Lord on March 14, 2020 at 6:45 a.m. He was blessed for 103 years!

He leaves to cherish his memory, a loving and devoted wife of 75 years, Louise L. Cephus; a brother, Norman Cephus (Eloise) of Tuscaloosa, Alabama; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Johnie was a loving "pop" to Mark Greenlee (Anita).

A Private Military Burial will be on April 1, 2020. A church memorial service to celebrate his life and legacy will be planned at a later date.

Professional Services entrusted to John T. Rhines Funeral Home.