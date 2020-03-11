

Johnnie Frank Bowden

May 5, 1984 - March 4, 2020



Beloved father, grandfather, great-grand father Johnnie Frank Bowden passed away on Wednesday March 4, 2020 in his hometown of Clinton, NC. A longtime resident of the Washington Metropolitan area, Johnnie was employed by Gallaudet University and Grand Union Food Warehouse in addition to operating a private cleaning business. A devoted sibling to his brothers and sisters Johnnie provided joy and support to his family and friends. He leaves to cherish his memory four children, Jeffery Bowden (Sharon), Jacqueline White (Theodore), Janette Bowden, and Juliette Davis (Freddie); four grandchildren, Jasmyn Price (Michael), Ja'Net-Precious Richmond (Alvin), Jillian Davis, and James Bowden; three great-grandchildren; and one sister, Minnie Everette. He is also survived by many loving family and friends. The homegoing celebration will be held at the Western Assembly Disciples of Christ, 9677 US-701, Newton Grove, NC, on Saturday March 14, 2020 at 2:30 p.m.