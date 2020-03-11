The Washington Post

JOHNNIE BOWDEN (1984 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHNNIE BOWDEN.
Service Information
Butler & Son Funeral Services
410 North Blvd
Clinton, NC
28328
(910)-592-2323
Service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
2:30 PM
Western Assembly Disciples of Christ
9677 US-701
Newton Grove, DC
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

Johnnie Frank Bowden  
May 5, 1984 - March 4, 2020  

Beloved father, grandfather, great-grand father Johnnie Frank Bowden passed away on Wednesday March 4, 2020 in his hometown of Clinton, NC. A longtime resident of the Washington Metropolitan area, Johnnie was employed by Gallaudet University and Grand Union Food Warehouse in addition to operating a private cleaning business. A devoted sibling to his brothers and sisters Johnnie provided joy and support to his family and friends. He leaves to cherish his memory four children, Jeffery Bowden (Sharon), Jacqueline White (Theodore), Janette Bowden, and Juliette Davis (Freddie); four grandchildren, Jasmyn Price (Michael), Ja'Net-Precious Richmond (Alvin), Jillian Davis, and James Bowden; three great-grandchildren; and one sister, Minnie Everette. He is also survived by many loving family and friends. The homegoing celebration will be held at the Western Assembly Disciples of Christ, 9677 US-701, Newton Grove, NC, on Saturday March 14, 2020 at 2:30 p.m.
Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 11, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.