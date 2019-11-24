

Johnnie Hubbard Brown

(Age 96)



Passed away peacefully on November 15, 2019 at his home in Bowie, MD. He was surrounded by his family.

Mr. Brown was born on April 11, 1923 in Gladys, VA to Edward and Lula Belle Brown. He was the youngest of nine children. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Mattie Bell Wesley and his son, John Edward Brown.

He served his country from 1943 to 1946 in WW II. After his discharge, he was employed by the Department of Defense for 32 years. In his retirement years he filled his life with the things he loved most: gardening, dancing and spending time with family.

He leaves behind his daughter, Terri Dawn Brown, her wife, Angela Denise Meggs, his grandson, Mason Wesley Meggs and dozens of nieces and nephews.

He will be sorely missed. Visitation will be held at the Fort Lincoln Funeral Home, 3401 Bladensburg Rd., Brentwood, MD, on Saturday, November 30 from 12:30 p.m. until time of service at 1:30 p.m. Interment Fort Lincoln Cemetery, Brentwood, MD.