

Johnnie Edward Jenkins, Sr.

(Age 90)



Of Port Orange, FL, passed away on January 17, 2020. He was born on November 14, 1929 in Westmoreland County, VA to Walter and Lena Combs Jenkins. Johnnie was a beloved husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather, great-grandfather "Pop Pop", and neighborhood father to many. He was more than a father to his children - he was a best friend, confidant, and mentor. Johnnie graduated from George Washington University (previously Ben Franklin University) in 1959 with a Bachelor's Degree in Commercial Science with a focus in Accounting. He worked as a Tax Auditor for Arlington County for 34 years and Prince William County for five years. In September 1990, Johnnie fully retired and moved to Port Orange, FL, where he remained until his passing. Johnnie and his beloved wife of 65 years, Dee, will be inurned on March 7, 2020 at Stonewall Memory Gardens in Manassas, VA at 11 a.m.