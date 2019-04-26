The Washington Post

Service Information
Calling hours
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
9:30 AM
Second Baptist Church
5501 Silver Hill Road
District Heights, MD
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Second Baptist Church
5501 Silver Hill Road
District Heights, MD
JOHNNIE MAE LINTON JOHNSON  

Johnnie Mae Linton Johnson, born in Rieglewood, NC, suddenly departed this life on Wednesday April 17, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Robert McKinley and the late Mary Louise Brown Dean. She is survived by four daughters: Andrena Adams, Cynthia Head, Renee McIlwain and Yvette Butler. On Monday, April 29, 2019, the family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. at Second Baptist Church, 5501 Silver Hill Road, District Heights, MD. The funeral service will immediately follow at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Lincoln Memorial Cemetery, Suitland MD. Repast will be held at Second Baptist Church.
 

Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 26, 2019
