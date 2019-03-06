Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHNNIE LOMBARDI.



JOHNNIE MAE LOMBARDI



Passed away on Friday, March 1, 2019,

Johnnie Mae Lombardi passed away peacefully surrounded by her family. She is survived by her loving children Joann Pena, Walter Ray "Pete" (Paulette) Best, Jr. and Salvatore (Ryan)

Lombardi; grandchildren Bruce Best, Johnae Harvey and Lindsey Lombardi; sister Annette Lomax; four nieces, one nephew and a host of extended family and friends. Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 8, 2019 at St. Paul's Rock Creek Center, 201 Allison Street NW, Washington, DC 20011. An

additional memorial will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 815 Milestone Drive, Silver Spring, MD.