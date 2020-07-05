1/1
JOHNNIE McCLAIN
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share JOHNNIE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

JOHNNIE MAE FORTUNE McCLAIN  
Loving wife of the late Dennis McClain, and mother of Hamilton Neel McClain, their only child, peacefully passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020, following a brief hospital stay in the Berkeley Medical Center, Martinsburg, WV. She is survived by four siblings: Ruth Greenfield (Walter), Hamilton Fortune, Jr. (Pearl), Amos Fortune (Annette) and Herndon Fortune; sisters-in-law Mabel Ann and Charlotte Fortune and Queen Esther McClain-McGary; aunts Celeste Woods and Carrie Reynolds; nieces Yowanda Williams (Gene), Angela, Marissa and Consevella Fortune, Autumn Faith Amy, Brenda Almon (Darrel), Angela McGary, Deloris Johnson; nephews Amos, Jr. and Garrett, Jr. Fortune, Larry James (Jeanette) and numerous cousins, other relatives and close friends. A family service was held at the Fortune Family Cemetery in Hustle, VA on Saturday, July 4, 2020.Cedell Brooks Funeral Home  Port Royal, VA 22535  

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved