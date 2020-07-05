JOHNNIE McCLAIN



JOHNNIE MAE FORTUNE McCLAIN

Loving wife of the late Dennis McClain, and mother of Hamilton Neel McClain, their only child, peacefully passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020, following a brief hospital stay in the Berkeley Medical Center, Martinsburg, WV. She is survived by four siblings: Ruth Greenfield (Walter), Hamilton Fortune, Jr. (Pearl), Amos Fortune (Annette) and Herndon Fortune; sisters-in-law Mabel Ann and Charlotte Fortune and Queen Esther McClain-McGary; aunts Celeste Woods and Carrie Reynolds; nieces Yowanda Williams (Gene), Angela, Marissa and Consevella Fortune, Autumn Faith Amy, Brenda Almon (Darrel), Angela McGary, Deloris Johnson; nephews Amos, Jr. and Garrett, Jr. Fortune, Larry James (Jeanette) and numerous cousins, other relatives and close friends. A family service was held at the Fortune Family Cemetery in Hustle, VA on Saturday, July 4, 2020.Cedell Brooks Funeral Home Port Royal, VA 22535



