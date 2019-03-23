Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHNNIE SANDERS.



Johnnie Mae Sanders

(Age 93)



Of Washington DC, took her eternal rest on March 19, 2019 at Southern Maryland Hospital. Johnnie Mae was born September 25, 1925, in Salters, SC, to the late John and Lillie Cooper. She moved to Washington, DC at the age of five and became a lifelong resident of the Capital Hill Area.

Johnnie Mae was preceded in death by her husband, John Sanders Sr.; daughter, Annette Finch; two sons-in-law, Wayne Finch and Rodney Slaughter; one grandson and one great-grandson.

Johnnie leaves to cherish her memory and to continue her legacy; five children, Pauline Thomas, Gloria Scott (Kenneth), Rosalie Sanders-Slaughter (Rodney deceased) John Sanders, Jr., and Lillie Tinsley (David); adopted daughter, Martha Jackson. She also leaves 23 grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren and a host of "adopted" children and grandchildren along with nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends.

Funeral arrangements will take place on Monday, March 25, 2019 at Peace Baptist Church, located at 712 18th Street, NE Washington, DC 20002. The viewing will begin at 10 a.m. and the service will begin immediately after at 11 a.m.