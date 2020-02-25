The Washington Post

JOHNNY BOOZE (1947 - 2020)
Service Information
R.N. Horton's Funeral Home - Washington
600 Kennedy St. NW
Washington, DC
20011
(202)-829-9000
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
10:00 AM
Union Temple Baptist Church
1225 W. Street, SE
Washington, DC
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
11:00 AM
Union Temple Baptist Church
Notice
Johnny Linwood Booze  

Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. He is survived by his wife Maxine; five children, Deborah Washington, Linwood Booze, Donnell Booze, Tyrone Booze and Johnny Booze. Also survived by 10 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, three daughters-in-law, one son-in-law, one sister, one brother, three sisters-in-law, and a host of relatives and friends. Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, February 26 from 10 a.m. until time of 11 a.m. service at Union Temple Baptist Church, 1225 W. Street, SE, Washington, DC 20020. Services by R.N. Horton Company Morticians, Inc.
Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 25, 2020
