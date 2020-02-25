Johnny Linwood Booze
Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. He is survived by his wife Maxine; five children, Deborah Washington, Linwood Booze, Donnell Booze, Tyrone Booze and Johnny Booze. Also survived by 10 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, three daughters-in-law, one son-in-law, one sister, one brother, three sisters-in-law, and a host of relatives and friends. Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, February 26 from 10 a.m. until time of 11 a.m. service at Union Temple Baptist Church, 1225 W. Street, SE, Washington, DC 20020. Services by R.N. Horton Company Morticians, Inc.