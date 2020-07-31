JOHNNY DICKS



Johnny Elijah Dicks (Age 46)

Passed away Saturday July 25, 2020 at home. He is survived by his son, Johnny G. Simmons, his mother, Priscilla Dicks, his sisters, Rosiland Harper and Tamika Neal, his brother, Dennis Harding and a host of relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held at Marshall-March Funeral Home DC this Saturday, August 1st, 2020. Viewing will be 10 a.m. with service to follow at 11 a.m. Burial arrangements will take place following service at Fort Lincoln Cemetery, 3401 Bladensburg Rd., Brentwood, MD 20722. We will miss him dearly.



