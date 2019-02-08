

Johnny Ray McCully

Age 88



On Sunday, February 3, 2019 of Alexandria, VA. Beloved husband of Petra Mayo McCully of 61 years; loving father of Larry (Cynthia) McCully, and Marlene (Sam) Bass; grandfather of John, Katherine, Kimberly, Keith, and Margaret.

Johnny was born in Hennessey, Oklahoma. He grew up and went to school in Oklahoma before enlisting in the U. S. Navy Seabees at the age of 17.

In 1964, Johnny was selected as AOIC of Seabee Team 1104 and deployed to Vietnam. Seabee Team 1104 was engaged in the construction of Special Forces "A" Team camps. When the camp the Team was constructing was overrun by the Viet Cong on June 9, 1965, Johnny was wounded and reported missing in action. He was rescued, hospitalized, and returned to duty.

He was selected in October 1973 by Admiral Marschall as Master Chief Petty Officer of the Seabees where he served until his retirement from active duty in 1977. He returned to NAVFAC in 1982 as a civil servant working on various projects.

Johnny has been awarded the Silver Star, The Legion of Merit, the Bronze Star with Combat "V", the Purple Heart plus other personal awards.

