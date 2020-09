Or Copy this URL to Share



Johnny Moore

Entered into eternal rest on Thursday, September 3, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Maria Moore; daughter, Shante' Moore; son, Johnny Moore, Jr.; three sisters, Rosalind Thompson, Jacqueline Moore and Deborah Moore; a host of other relatives. and friends. Mr. Moore, Sr. may be viewed at Stewart Funeral Home, 4001 Benning Rd., NE on Friday, September 18 from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. Interment at Cedar Hill Cemetery.



