Johnny W. Spence Sr. "Daddy-O"
Johnny Spence of Fuquay-varina, NC, entered into enternal rest on Monday, September 23, 2019. He is survived by three daughters, Pamela, Angie, and Sherry Gaba; one son, Johnny Jr.; son-in-law, Bornon Gaba; grandchild, Carter Gaba; ex-wife, Barbara Spence; sister, Eldress Mary F. Spence; and a devoted partner Janice Johnson, nieces, nephews, and a host of other friends and relatives. Visitation: Wednesday, October 2, 2019 12:30 p.m. until time of funeral 1:30 p.m. at Fort Lincoln Funeral Home, 3401 Bladensburg Rd., Brentwood, MD 20722. Interment: Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Pinecrest Memorial Park, 12830 Us 70 Business Hwy W, Clayton, NC.