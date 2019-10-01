The Washington Post

JOHNNY SPENCE (1950 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHNNY SPENCE.
Service Information
Fort Lincoln Funeral Home
3401 BLADENSBURG RD
Brentwood, MD
20722
(301)-864-5090
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
Fort Lincoln Funeral Home
3401 Bladensburg Rd
Brentwood, MD
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
1:30 PM
Fort Lincoln Funeral Home
3401 Bladensburg Rd.
Brentwood, MD
View Map
Interment
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Pinecrest Memorial Park
12830 Us 70 Business Hwy W
Clayton, NC
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

Johnny W. Spence Sr. "Daddy-O"  

Johnny Spence of Fuquay-varina, NC, entered into enternal rest on Monday, September 23, 2019. He is survived by three daughters, Pamela, Angie, and Sherry Gaba; one son, Johnny Jr.; son-in-law, Bornon Gaba; grandchild, Carter Gaba; ex-wife, Barbara Spence; sister, Eldress Mary F. Spence; and a devoted partner Janice Johnson, nieces, nephews, and a host of other friends and relatives. Visitation: Wednesday, October 2, 2019 12:30 p.m. until time of funeral 1:30 p.m. at Fort Lincoln Funeral Home, 3401 Bladensburg Rd., Brentwood, MD 20722. Interment: Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Pinecrest Memorial Park, 12830 Us 70 Business Hwy W, Clayton, NC.
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 1, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Brentwood, MD   (301) 864-5090
funeral home direction icon