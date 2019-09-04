The Washington Post

JOHNOLA BECTON

Service Information
Stewart Funeral Home
4001 Benning Road, N.E.
Washington, DC
20019
(202)-399-3600
Lying in State
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hughes Memorial United Methodist Church
25-53rd St., NE
Service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Hughes Memorial United Methodist Church
25-53rd St., NE
Notice
JOHNOLA BECTON  

Entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, August 28, 2019. She is survived by her three daughters, Sylvia Tyson, Pamela Becton (Mohamed Heibah) and Michelle Hollis; two sons, David Eugene Becton (Sheela) and Hubert Lee Becton (Sheila); nine grandchildren; seven great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Mrs. Becton Will lie in state at Hughes Memorial United Methodist Church, 25-53rd St., NE on Thursday, September 5 from 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Interment at Harmony Memorial Park.

Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 4, 2019
