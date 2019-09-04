JOHNOLA BECTON
Entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, August 28, 2019. She is survived by her three daughters, Sylvia Tyson, Pamela Becton (Mohamed Heibah) and Michelle Hollis; two sons, David Eugene Becton (Sheela) and Hubert Lee Becton (Sheila); nine grandchildren; seven great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Mrs. Becton Will lie in state at Hughes Memorial United Methodist Church, 25-53rd St., NE on Thursday, September 5 from 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Interment at Harmony Memorial Park.