JOLENE CAPOZZI

Service Information
Pumphrey Funeral Home
300 W. Montgomery Ave.
Rockville, MD
20850-2805
(301)-762-3939
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Pumphrey Funeral Home
300 W. Montgomery Ave.
Rockville, MD 20850-2805
Memorial service
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Open Door Metropolitan Community Church
15817 Barnesville Road
Boyds, DC
Notice
JOLENE ANNE CAPOZZI  

Jolene Anne Capozzi, of Silver Spring, MD, on Monday, August 5, 2019. Beloved wife of Sara Capozzi; loving mother of Kevin Jones (Kristi), and Keith Jones (Virginia); step-mother of Nancy Mate, Valerie Axtell (Austin), and Sara Zirm; sister of Anthony Capozzi (Mary), and Steve Capozzi (Brenda); doting grandmother of Kayla and Lucy Jones, and Marcus, Kyle, Dominic and Alyssa Taylor. The family will receive friends at Pumphrey's Colonial Funeral Home, 300 W. Montgomery Ave. (Rt. 28, just off I-270 exit 6A), Rockville, MD on Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 3 to 6 p.m. A memorial service will be held at the Open Door Metropolitan Community Church, 15817 Barnesville Road, Boyds, MD 20841 on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at 1 p.m. Private inurnment will take place at Gate of Heaven Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Open Door Church at the above address or the , Tribute Giving, 8400 Silver Crossing, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73132.
Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 11, 2019
