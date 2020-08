Or Copy this URL to Share



JOLETHIA BLAIR CHALMERS (86)

On Friday, July 24, 2020, the beloved mother of Adrienne (Jeffrey) went to be with the Lord. Also survived by grandchildren, Jolethia , Angela (Vincent), and Nico; and a host of other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends on Friday August 7, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m at Pope Funeral Home at 5538 Marlboro Pike, Forestville, MD, 20747. Interment- Lincoln Memorial Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store