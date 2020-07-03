1/1
JON HANNAM Sr.
Jon Michael Hannam, Sr.  
Jon Michael Hannam (aka Buck), 78, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, June 26, 2020. He is survived by the love of his life and devoted wife of 42 years, Linda Luehrs Hannam; three children, Susan (Steve) Bartosic, Mary (Jeff) and Jon, Jr. (aka Jay); three grandchildren, Joseph Bartosic, Thomas Bartosic and Landon Frederick; sister-in-law, Frances Cullen Hannam; brother-in-law, Jim (Davida) Luehrs; many nieces and nephews and missed by his beloved pup, Jake. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St Raphael Catholic Church, 1513 Dunster Road, Rockville MD on Wednesday, July 8 at 10:30 a.m. Interment to follow at Gates of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Guide Dog Foundation for the Blind, 371 East Jericho Turnpike, Smithtown, NY 11787 or www.guidedog.org.

Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pumphrey Funeral Home
300 W. Montgomery Ave.
Rockville, MD 20850-2805
(301) 762-3939
