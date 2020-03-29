

Jon A. Hardin (Age 64)



On Thursday, March 19, 2020, Jon Hardin of Oxon Hill, MD passed away. He was the beloved brother of Robin Hardin (Jane) and Rhonda Stiver; beloved uncle to Jennifer Hardin and Amy Stiver; great uncle to Gina Marie Lange and Royce Mc Coy; dear friend to Scott Cohn, Ken Tucker, and Barb Fitch; as well as many relatives and friends and proud owner of cats, Benny and Midge. He is preceded in death by parents Grover and Marilyn Hardin.

Jon resided in San Diego, CA, employed by Luce, Forward, Hamilton, and Scripps Law firm as a word processor. Jon was also an artist specializing in watercolor, pottery, ceramics, and gem cutting/polishing.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.