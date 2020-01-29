Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JON LEACHTENAUER. View Sign Service Information Church of Our Saviour 1165 Rio Rd E Charlottesville, VA 22901 Service 10:30 AM Church of Our Saviour Charlottesville , VA View Map Send Flowers Notice

leachtenauer JON CLARK LEACHTENAUER Died on January 23, 2020, after a 10-year battle with cancer, passing at his home in Charlottesville, VA, in the company of his loving wife of 42 years, Mary Ellen (Kevilly) Leachtenauer. Jon was born in 1936 in Kingston, N.Y., to the late Clark and Ruby Almfelt Leachtenauer. He grew up in New Hartford and Fayetteville, NY, and graduated from Fayetteville High School. Jon received his AB and MS degrees from Syracuse University and continued his education in psychology and statistics at Temple University. He served two years as a lieutenant in the U.S. Army Intelligence Corp as a photo interpreter and photogrammetrist. After the Army, Jon joined Aero Service Corp in Philadelphia and began a 45-year career in the fields of image science and human factors. He worked for Photics Research, Boeing, and the Environmental Research Institute of Michigan (ERIM). After retirement from ERIM, he worked as an independent consultant to various government organizations. Over his career, he wrote numerous technical reports and papers, two books on image and display quality, and contributed to two more. After retirement, Jon served as the president and treasurer of his home owners association, volunteered at the UVA Medical Automation Research Center and served on the UVA Hospital Auxiliary Board for many years. More recently, he consulted with George Mason University College of Health and Human Services on image bruise detection. He was cemetery director at Church of Our Saviour in Charlottesville, as well as other volunteer positions. He enjoyed golf with his friends and grandchildren and his hobbies of model railroading, woodworking, and lutherie. Over 17 years, he constructed a basement model railroad empire. Music was always an important part of Jon's life. He played in his high school and university marching bands, led a church folk group, and enjoyed playing the recorder and guitar with friends. His love of lutherie began with Appalachian dulcimers and grew to include ukuleles and guitars. He is survived by his wife Mary Ellen; children Caroline Thompson of Seattle, WA, Jon Leachtenauer of Tacoma, WA, and Paul Leachtenauer of Seattle, WA; his sister Ann Leachtenauer of Lewisburg, PA; and grandchildren Eleanor Thompson, Audrey and Liam Miller, and Terra Leachtenauer. He was preceded in death by his daughter Amy Ellen Miller of South Riding, VA. Services will be held at Church of Our Saviour, Charlottesville, VA, at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 1, 2020. Burial immediately following the service at Church of Our Saviour Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Church of Our Saviour Cemetery Fund, 1165 E. Rio Rd., Charlottesville, Va., 22901, or Hospice of the Piedmont, 675 Peter Jefferson Parkway, Suite 300, Charlottesville, Va., 22911. Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 29, 2020

