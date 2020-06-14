JON SANDLER

Jon L. Sandler, age 69, passed on June, 12, 2020 from a lifelong and courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by his loving family in the comfort of his home in Columbia, MD. He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Kay W. Sandler; son, Jacob L. Sandler; daughter, Abbe Sandler Rosen (Ben Rosen); two grandchildren, Rylin Jade and Kayden Julius Rosen; brother, Alan Sandler; and sister, Robin Sandler Grunwald (Timothy Grunwald). He also leaves behind nieces, Sara Sandler Cromer, Allison Grunwald, and Leann Wright; and nephews, Andrew Grunwald, Steven Sandler, Andrew Farmer and Alex Farmer. He was predeceased by his parents, Davida and Julius Sandler; and brother, Daniel Sandler.A native of Washington, DC, Jon loved his local sports teams. He also loved teaching and the law, owning his own title company for many years. But, above all, family was the most important thing to him. Funeral services are private. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date in Boca Raton, FL. Arrangements by SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC.