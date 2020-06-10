JON JENNESS SULLIVAN "Sully" (Age 83)
A 12 year resident of Annapolis, MD and previously of Alexandria, VA, passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Anne Arundel Medical Center. Jon was born on March 11, 1937 in Washington, DC to the late Kenneth T. and Carrie M. Sullivan. He was a graduate of Landon School in Bethesda, MD and Brown University in Providence, RI. He was the proud owner of Fahrney's Pens in Washington, DC. He is survived by his children, Chris J. Sullivan of Annapolis, MD and Maria Brooke Hanson of Upper Marlboro, MD; and two brothers; Kenneth M. Sullivan of Chesapeake Beach, MD and Dr. Robert Sullivan of Denver, CO. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Robert A. Hanson and Tyler A. Hanson, both of Upper Marlboro, MD. Interment will take place during a private ceremony at the Resurrection Cemetery in Clinton, MD. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Alzheimer's Association. Online condolences may be made at:www.KalasFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 10, 2020.