TAILLON JON ANDERS TAILLON September 3, 1975 - February 20,2020 Jon Anders Taillon, 44, of Arlington, VA passed away unexpectedly on February 20, 2020. Jon was a loving husband and the devoted father of two boys, and a Principal at Deloitte Consulting in the firm's National Defense, Security, and Justice sector. He was a technology leader with a passion for serving the public sector, and a mentor for many friends and colleagues. Affable, easygoing and a good listener, he had a knack for walking into a room of complete strangers and coming away with several friends for life. A dedicated family man, Jon cherished his time with his young sons shooting hoops, playing baseball and building Legos, as well as coaching their various sports teams. They enjoyed many father and sons outings to local Nats, Caps and Wizards games. He and his wife shared a love of travel, art, movies, and just being together in their home with their sons enjoying family time. Jon's many friends remember him as one with ready wit and a wide smile, an avid triathlete, and a huge biking fan. He also had great enthusiasm for sports, cars, the local real estate market and the stock market. Jon's commitment to public service led him to contribute to his community in many ways. He was a member of Leadership Arlington, AFCEA and TechAmerica. He was also a major supporter of MS Ride and of raising money through fitness to benefit those in need. Jon received his bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering from Virginia Tech. A proud "Hokie," he was a member of the university's Business Information Technology Advisory Board for nearly 10 years and was dedicated to encouraging engineering and business students to use their talents to transform how the government serves citizens. Jon's memory will be honored in the co-naming of a new "Deloitte Foundation-Taillon Analytics & Trading Lab', within Virginia Tech's Global Business & Analytics Complex, which will be constructed on the Virginia Tech campus. This lab will be a distinguishing feature of the complex where students will learn skills in Analytics and other emerging technologies for many generations to come. He is survived by the love of his life, his wife, Cameronne Powell Taillon; his sons, Anders, age 9, and Rory, age 6, his stepparents, Bob and Kathy Sweney, of Jeffersonville, IN, his mother-in-law Janet Powell, of Alexandria, Virginia, and all the friends and family who loved him. On Monday, March 2, friends and family may call during visitation hours from 10 a.m. to 12 Noon and from 5 to 7 p.m. at the National Funeral Home located at 7482 Lee Highway, Falls Church, VA 22042. On Tuesday, March 3, a celebration of Jon's life will be held at 10:30 a.m. at Unitarian Church of Arlington, 4444 Arlington Blvd., Arlington, VA 22204. A Reception will follow the service at Washington Golf Country Club, 3017 N. Glebe Road, Arlington, VA 22207. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the "Fund # 877164 - The Jon Taillon Memorial Scholarship". Donations can be mailed to Virginia Tech Advancement Division Office of Gift Accounting, University Gateway Center (0336), 902 Prices Fork Road, Blacksburg, VA 24060. https://

