Jon M. Thomas, Sr. (Age 78)
June 9, 1941- January 12, 2020\
Peacefully passed away surrounded by his loving family. Graduate of McKinley HS, '59, Hampton Institute, '63, and Master's Degree Regent University "02. Lifelong DC resident and dedicated DC Public School teacher and coach for 44 years. He is predeceased by his brother, George Jr, and parents George Sr, and Dorothy. He is survived by his Beloved Dr. Adelaide D. Flamer, sons, Jon M. Thomas, Jr. (Jackie) and James A. Thomas, granddaughters, Javonn, Jahnai, Candyce, Taylor, and a host of other relatives and friends. A private celebration of his life will be announced.