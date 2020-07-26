1/1
JONAS "Joe" UMHOLTZ
JONAS J. UMHOLTZ "Joe" (Age 93)  
Of Spring Hill, FL., died July 9, 2020 . Born inColombia, South America, he lived for many years in Washington, DC, where he was a motorcycle sergeant with the Metropolitan Police Department. He retired to Dunedin, FL, where he was Solid Waste Director. Joe served in the Navy during WWII and played minor league baseball with the Brooklyn Dodgers.Joe is survived by his wife of 72 years, Evelyn; four children: Dale, Waldorf, MD.; Ronald (Deborah), Brooksville, FL; Robert, Spring Hill; Valerie A. Moore (Scott), Floral City, FL; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and his sister, Hilma McFarland. Services at St. Anthony the Abbot Catholic Church, Brooksville, FL, August 6. Donations may be made to the American Cancer Society. Curlew Hills Memory Garden.

Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 26, 2020.
