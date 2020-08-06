1/
JONATHAN ASHWORTH
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JONATHAN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

JONATHAN P. ASHWORTH (Age 29)  
Of Rockville, Maryland passed away on July 25, 2020. He is survived by his parents, Lawrence Ashworth and Marina Ashworth; brother, Frederick L. Ashworth (Molly); sister, Katherine E. Ashworth; nephews, Daniel Stafford and Apollo Ashworth; niece, Luna M. Ashworth; and uncle, Vladimir Ashworth. A memorial mass will be offered on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Shrine of St. Jude Catholic Church, 12701 Veirs Mill Rd., Rockville, MD 20853.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Memorial Mass
01:00 PM
Shrine of St. Jude Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home
11800 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE
Silver Spring, MD 20904
3016222290
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved