JONATHAN ASHWORTH

JONATHAN P. ASHWORTH (Age 29)

Of Rockville, Maryland passed away on July 25, 2020. He is survived by his parents, Lawrence Ashworth and Marina Ashworth; brother, Frederick L. Ashworth (Molly); sister, Katherine E. Ashworth; nephews, Daniel Stafford and Apollo Ashworth; niece, Luna M. Ashworth; and uncle, Vladimir Ashworth. A memorial mass will be offered on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Shrine of St. Jude Catholic Church, 12701 Veirs Mill Rd., Rockville, MD 20853.



