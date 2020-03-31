

Jonathan Edwin Bos (Age 51)



An English teacher who inspired thousands of students at Walter Johnson High School in Bethesda, died on March 19, 2020 of injuries sustained in a car crash.

Mr. Bos was a 21st Century Renaissance man. A voracious reader and book collector, he endlessly nurtured an encyclopedic intellectual intimacy with the world's novelists, poets and playwrights. He was a brilliant instructor, attentive listener, sensitive counselor, dedicated father and husband, wise-cracking dinner host, and inveterate gift-giver. On news of the tragedy, nearly 1,200 students, colleagues, and other admirers swamped an online website to pay written tribute to Mr. Bos.

Jonathan Edwin Bos was born on September 24, 1968 in Richmond, VA. Doctors, discovering a heart defect, performed a dozen open chest procedures before a successful heart transplant operation when he was 31. After obtaining his B.A. from Moody Bible Institute in Chicago and an M.A. from American University, Mr. Bos taught at schools in Montgomery and Prince George's Counties, and joined Walter Johnson in 2004.

His teaching was powerful because of his intense relationship with literature. He loved Emily Dickinson so much that he insisted that students call her Saint Emily, or Ms. Dickinson -- not Emily -- because they didn't know her well enough. Students and colleagues said he was acutely sensitive to student emotions and a careful listener.

Mr. Bos shared wonderful conversations with his son, Zack, who was, "the miracle of Jon's life," Mrs. Bos recalled. When Zack was a child, Mr. Bos frequently read aloud to him, and when the boy grew into adolescence, never missed a soccer game or track meet.

Mr. Bos attended services at Cedar Ridge Community Church in Spencerville, MD. He also kept faith with his social conscience. In July 2019, he carried a protest placard with other demonstrators into a presidential rally on the Washington Mall.

Mr. Bos is survived by his wife Renee and son Zack, 19, of Dayton, MD; brother and sister-in-law Mark and Bonnie Bos of Highland, MD; sister and brother-in-law Cindy and Andrew Carmichael of Charleston, SC; father Jim Bos and his wife, Donna, of Apex, NC; and his loving extended family.