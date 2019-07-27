The Washington Post

JONATHAN BULLOCK

Strickland Funeral Services - Camp Springs
6500 Allentown Road
Camp Springs, MD
20748
(301)-449-0400
On Sunday, July 21, 2019 Jonathan Bullock of Temple Hills, MD was called to rest. He leaves to cherish his memory daughter, Chabria Burrell (Aaron, Jr.); son, Jonathan Bullock II (Anna Thomas); sister, Allison Bullock; brother, Leslie Bullock III; grandchildren, Cheyenne Thomas, Johney IV and Santana Williams. Also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Mt. Ennon Baptist Church, 9832 Piscataway Rd., Clinton, MD from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment Lincoln Memorial Cemetery, Suitland, MD Arrangements by Strickland Funeral Services.

Published in The Washington Post on July 27, 2019
