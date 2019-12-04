

JONATHAN H. DIAMOND



On Sunday, December 1, 2019, Jonathan Howard Diamond, of Key West, FL. passed away at the age of 59. He was the loving son of Dolores Diamond and the late Marty Diamond, beloved brother to Claudia Diamond and Caroline Diamond (Chris Dunne) and loving uncle to Madden and Addison Diamond.

Jon grew up in Silver Spring, MD and always had a calling to the beach and water and became a local to the Florida Keys many years ago where he met the love of his life Catherine Kanagy.

Respects can be paid on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 6742 Surreywood Lane, Bethesda, MD from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.