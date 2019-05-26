

Jonathan Genderson



On Saturday, May 25, 2019 of Washington, DC. Beloved husband of Lori Genderson; cherished son of Abraham and

Charlotte Genderson devoted father of Elyse Genderson (Hal Kramer); Rachel Genderson (Samuel Hollander), loving brother of Bruce Genderson (Donna Genderson) and Rick Genderson (Staci Walkes). He is survived by many nieces, nephews, and countless friends.

Funeral service will be held on Monday, May 27, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Congregation B'nai Tzedek, 10621 S Glen Road, Potomac, MD 20854, with interment to follow at Judean Memorial Gardens, Olney, MD. Family will be observing Shiva immediately following the burial service at the home of Bruce and Donna Genderson. Shiva will resume at the late residence on Tuesday and Wednesday with minyan at 7 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the National Brain Tumor Society. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.