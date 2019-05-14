The Washington Post

JONATHAN HENSON

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JONATHAN HENSON.
Service Information
Beall Funeral Home
6512 NW Crain Hwy
Bowie, MD
20715
(301)-805-5544
Notice
Send Flowers

 

Jonathan O. Henson  

Jonathan O. Henson, of Bowie, MD passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019. The late Mr. Henson is survived by a loving wife Andrea; and their three children, sons Joshua and Isaiah a daughter Annastasia, his son Raymond from a previous relationship; his mother and eight siblings. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Beall Funeral Home 6512 Crain Hwy (Rt 3 South), Bowie, MD from 6 p.m. to 8 p/m. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Ascension Catholic Church, 12700 Lanham Severn Rd., Bowie, MD. Please view and sign the family's guestbook at:

Published in The Washington Post on May 14, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Bowie, MD   (301) 805-5544
funeral home direction icon