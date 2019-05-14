Jonathan O. Henson
Jonathan O. Henson, of Bowie, MD passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019. The late Mr. Henson is survived by a loving wife Andrea; and their three children, sons Joshua and Isaiah a daughter Annastasia, his son Raymond from a previous relationship; his mother and eight siblings. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Beall Funeral Home 6512 Crain Hwy (Rt 3 South), Bowie, MD from 6 p.m. to 8 p/m. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Ascension Catholic Church, 12700 Lanham Severn Rd., Bowie, MD.