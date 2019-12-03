

JONATHAN MARK HORN



On Friday, November 29, 2019, Jonathan Mark Horn, of Washington, DC and formerly of New York. Beloved son of Shirley and the late Leonard Horn. Jonathan was born on July 14, 1956 in Brooklyn, New York. He grew up in Harrison, New York and moved to Washington, DC five years ago. Jonathan was recognized and well respected in his field as a CPA and lobbyist. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Adas Israel Congregation, 2850 Quebec Street, NW Washington, DC 20008. Interment and graveside service will be held on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 1:15 p.m. at Mount Zion Cemetery, 59-63 54th Avenue, Maspeth, NY 11378. Contributions may be made to a . Arrangements by the Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, LLC, under the Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington Contract.