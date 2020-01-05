

JonathanPurcell Horner

July 20, 1974-December 15, 2019



Jonathan Purcell Horner, 45, of Princeton, New Jersey, died on December 15, 2019 at New York Presbyterian Hospital in Manhattan. In recent months he had been treated for cancer, which had been detected a few weeks before his 45th birthday. With him at the time of his death were his wife, Anna Horner, of Princeton; his mother, Constance Horner, and his father, Charles Horner, both of Delray Beach, Florida, and also of Lexington, Virginia; and his brother, David Horner, of Richmond, Virginia. He is also survived by his son Thomas, 11, his daughter, Caroline, 7, two nieces, and two nephews.

He was born in Washington, DC, and lived, when young, in two neighborhoods-Foxhall Village and Cleveland Park. He attended the Francis Scott Key and John Eaton elementary schools. Subsequently, he attended Saint

Albans School in Washington and Phillips Exeter Academy in New Hampshire. He graduated from Exeter in 1992, receiving prizes in Greek and Latin. He was also a member of the school's rowing team He graduated from Princeton University in 1996 with a Bachelor of Arts in Classics, cum laude. He also participated in the Princeton-in-China program and studied Chinese in Beijing. He was a member of the Princeton men's crew, which won the NCAA National Championship in 1996. He went on to graduate study at Harvard, receiving a Master of Arts in East Asian Studies in 1998. He then joined Goldman Sachs, where he spent eighteen years and was a Managing Director of the firm. At the time of his death he was Director of Research at PointState Capital in New York.

Anna Morgan Kaufmann of Rye, New York, and he were married in 2004. They knew each other first at Princeton when she was an undergraduate and later at Harvard, when she was a student in the Graduate School of Design. They lived first in Manhattan and then moved to Princeton. Their son, Thomas Morgan Horner, was born in 2008 and their daughter, Caroline Purcell Horner, was born in 2012.

Throughout his life, he maintained a lively interest in the classics, sports, and world affairs. He was active in the Princeton community and served on the Executive Committee of the Friends of the Institute for Advanced Study.

A funeral service for family members was held in Princeton on December 21, 2019. A memorial service will be held at Trinity Church in Princeton at 11 a.m. on January 25, 2020. Donations in his memory may be made to The Jonathan Horner Memorial Fund of the Princeton Area Community Foundation.