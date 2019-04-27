

Rev. Jonathan Siafa Minah

Johnson



Of Silver Spring, MD passed on April 2, 2019 at MedStar Washington Hospital following a brief illness. He founded the Justice for Juniors Program, which mentored troubled youth in the D.C. Judicial System. Rev. Johnson also established the International Church at Yale and George Washington Universities. He served as a board member of the Council of Churches in the Metro area and vice-chaired the Buddhist White House Ad hoc Committee.

Rev. Johnson leaves behind his wife, two sons, four sisters and a brother; along with sisters and brothers-in-law and a host of relatives and friends. He devoted his life to missions. Services will be held at First Alliance Church, 14500 New Hampshire Ave., Silver Spring, MD 20904 on April 26, 2019 from 6 to 9 p.m. and Funeral on April 27, 2019 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.