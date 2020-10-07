MATHENY Jonathan Mifflin Matheny "Jon" (Age 51) Died suddenly and unexpectedly at his home on Monday, September 28, 2020 in Alexandria, VA. Jon was born on December 8, 1968 in Falls Church and is the youngest of five children born to Catherine Mifflin Matheny of Fort Belvoir and the late Charles Kenton Matheny. Educated in both private and public schools in Fairfax County, Jon is a 1987 graduate of J.E.B. Stuart High School. He did post-graduate studies at TMI Academy in Tennessee where he played football and attended Chowan College in North Carolina on a football scholarship. He later studied at the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque. Jon was employed by the Law Offices of Peter G. Angelos in Baltimore from 1996 to 2004. He began as a clerk in the Estate Department and later served as a paralegal in the Serious Case Unit, ordering, evaluating, and summarizing medical records for asbestos-related personal injury victims. Jon spent the last 14 years working for the TruGreen Company. As a Senior Lawn and Horticultural Specialist, he trained and mentored new employees and was recognized by the Company for superior customer retention and employment longevity. A gifted athlete and avid sports fan, Jon was a natural at any sport he played. As a young man, he was accomplished in football, basketball, tennis, and skiing, receiving numerous trophies and distinctions. Jonathan later took up golf, regularly playing with friends and occasionally entering tour-naments where he was often among the top placers. Jon's experience as an athlete and his love of all sports made him uniquely insightful. He was a great companion while watching ice hockey, a tennis match, or re-living last Sunday's football game because of his informed observations and comments. A beloved son, brother and uncle, Jon's heartbroken family is eternally grateful for the years of aid he provided our son/brother, Charles. Jon is survived by his mother, his two brothers, Charles Sterne Matheny of Alexandria and Paul Mifflin Matheny of Baltimore; his two sisters Grace Matheny Lalonde (Francois Maurice Lalonde) of Reston, and Elizabeth Matheny Cranwell (Charles Richard "Dick" Cranwell) of Roanoke; his two nieces Marianne Beauchemin Lalonde of Chicago and Gabrielle Mifflin Lalonde of Pittsburgh; his two nephews John Taylor "Jack" Cranwell and Joseph Ashton Cranwell of Roanoke; his lifelong friend and cousin, Geoffrey Eugene Mayer of Alexandria, numerous Mifflin and Matheny cousins, and many friends. A visitation will be held on Friday, October 9, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Everly Funeral Home, 6161 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church, VA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Tee of the Greater Washington Area, The Nature Conservancy, or the SPCA of Northern Virginia.A visitation will be held on Friday, October 9, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Everly Funeral Home, 6161 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church, VA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Tee of the Greater Washington Area, The Nature Conservancy, or the SPCA of Northern Virginia.



