Jonathan H. Matthews
Born July 13, 1975. Died at Reston Hospital October 21, 2019 in the ICU unit. He leaves to mourn his passing, his wife Clarissa; daughter Emma Grace (12), and Evan Henry (6). Clarissa's family, her mother Teresa, sister Crysta, brothers George, Cory and their families were kind and will miss Jonathan. His mother, Judith O. Matthews and niece, Hannah Carter, will miss him and live in Rockville, MD. Older brother Chip and his wife Mary, with children Amelia, Georgiana, and Jacob loved and will miss Jonathan. Life celebration will be Monday October 28, 2019, 11 a.m., at the Reston Bible Church.