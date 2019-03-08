JONATHAN PAUL PICCIOTTA (Age 58)
Of Mechanicsville, MD, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 25, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born on March 3, 1960 to Jean Owen Picciotta and Paul Matthew Picciotta. Survived by his wife, Pamela Perry Picciotta; daughter, Stephanie Lorraine Picciotta; father, Paul M. Sr.; step-mother Wendy Picciotta; brother Paul M. Jr.; sisters Nicole G. and Kelly M.; aunts Carol Young and Marilyn Owen; a niece and three nephews. Jonathan is originally from Fort Washington, MD and graduated from Friendly High School in 1979. He worked as a subcontractor at the Navy Research Lab in Washington, DC for 21 years before landing his dream job with Lockheed Martin in Lexington Park, MD in 2016. Saturday, March 9, 2019, Visitation, 2 to 4 p.m. and memorial service 4 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Donations to: the American Liver Foundation, 39 Broadway Suite 2700, New York, NY 10006.