

Jonathan Robert Spencer

(Age 58)



Passed away on May 13, 2019. Jonathan is predeceased by his parents, Elliot and Helen Spencer. He is survived by his brothers, Scott (Alice), Steven (Lynne), and Brad; his niece, Laura Costello (Sean); his nephews, Ryan Spencer, Michael Spencer (Alex), Christopher Spencer, Garett Randall and Cameron Yip; his grandniece, Riley Heather Costello and his grandnephews, Miles William Costello, Zayden Randall, and Jamison Randall.

Jonathan graduated from Brown University and received a law degree from Duke University School of Law. He served as the General Counsel of the Museum of Science Fiction, Vice President and Associate General Counsel of Verisign, General Counsel of Shenandoah Telephone Company, and Associate General Counsel of Cable and Wireless.

A service will be held for Jonathan on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the National Funeral Home, 7482 Lee Highway, Falls Church, Virginia 22042. Jonathan will be laid to rest at King David Memorial Gardens.