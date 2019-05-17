The Washington Post

JONATHAN SPENCER

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JONATHAN SPENCER.
Service Information
National Funeral Home
7482 Lee Highway
Falls Church, VA
22042
(703)-560-4400
Notice
Send Flowers

 

Jonathan Robert Spencer  
(Age 58)  

Passed away on May 13, 2019. Jonathan is predeceased by his parents, Elliot and Helen Spencer. He is survived by his brothers, Scott (Alice), Steven (Lynne), and Brad; his niece, Laura Costello (Sean); his nephews, Ryan Spencer, Michael Spencer (Alex), Christopher Spencer, Garett Randall and Cameron Yip; his grandniece, Riley Heather Costello and his grandnephews, Miles William Costello, Zayden Randall, and Jamison Randall.
 
Jonathan graduated from Brown University and received a law degree from Duke University School of Law. He served as the General Counsel of the Museum of Science Fiction, Vice President and Associate General Counsel of Verisign, General Counsel of Shenandoah Telephone Company, and Associate General Counsel of Cable and Wireless.
A service will be held for Jonathan on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the National Funeral Home, 7482 Lee Highway, Falls Church, Virginia 22042. Jonathan will be laid to rest at King David Memorial Gardens.
 
In lieu of flowers contributions can be made in Jonathan's name to Brown University (www.brunonia.brown.edu) or to a .
Published in The Washington Post on May 17, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Falls Church, VA   (703) 560-4400
funeral home direction icon
Donations