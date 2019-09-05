The Washington Post

JONATHION JONES

Jonathion Jones of Hyattsville, MD, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 29, 2019, while resting in the arms of his devoted wife. Jonathion is survived by his wife, Eva Ingram Jones of Hyattsville; his daughter, Alice McGill of McDonough, GA; sisters, Mildred Cross of San Antonio, TX and Minnie Dunn of Moreno Valley, CA and brother, Lewis Jones (Doris) of Temple Hills, MD. Homegoing service will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Trinity Baptist Churchy, 1900 Beechwood Rd., Hyattsville, MD. Viewing 9 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Trinity Baptist Church in memory of Jonathion Jones. Arrangements by McGUIRE.
Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 5, 2019
