JONTY HARRIS Sr.
JONTY T. HARRIS, SR. (Age 65)  
On June 2, 2020, God called home another angel, Jonty Harris Sr. Jonty was the owner of Harris & Associates Construction and Electrical Company. Services will be held on Tuesday, June 16 at The New Macedonia Baptist Church, 4115 Alabama Ave., SE, Washington, DC. Open viewing 10 a.m. Celebration of Life at 11 a.m. Interment at Heritage Memoiral Cemetery, Waldorf, MD. Livestream 10:30 a.m., at www.tnmbc.org. Flowers must be delivered to the church by 9:30 a.m., Tuesday.

Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 12, 2020.
