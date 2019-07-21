Jordan L. Burke Ph.D.
Died on July 14, 2019 in Vancouver, BC, Canada, after battling malignant melanoma. He is survived by his wife, Caleigh Minshall, also of Vancouver, his mother, April L. Burke, his father Garrett C. Burke, his sister, Liz Burke, his step-father, Richard Flynt, and his step-mother, Laura Budniakiewicz. Jordan was born in Washington, DC on November 8, 1982 and lived in Alexandria, Virginia, attending T.C. Williams High School. He received his Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees from the University of Georgia
and a Ph.D. in Forest Entomology from the University of British Columbia. He met his future wife in Vancouver and they were married on June 2, 2018. Jordan will be remembered as friendly, exuberant, and engaging. Professionally he enjoyed and succeeded in researching and communicating the science of climate change on North American forest health. In lieu of flowers, please visit (https://memorial.support.ubc
.ca/jordan-burke/) for a description of the UBC Faculty of Forestry scholarship being established in Jordan's honor to financially assist future graduate students at UBC who excel in teaching and inspiring students. Services will be held in Vancouver, BC, Canada in October.