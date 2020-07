Or Copy this URL to Share



JORDAN DOUGLAS LEVINE

On June 21, 2020, Jordan Douglas Levine of Beltsville, MD, succumbed to complications arising from compartment syndrome at the age of 32. Jordan was pre-deceased by his younger brother Adam, and is survived by his parents, Kathleen Galloway and Steven Levine, and by his grandparents Eileen and Perry Levine. No services are planned.



