

Jordan Alexander Radway



Of Laurel, MD, born September 25, 1995 made his transition into eternal life on January 28, 2019.

Jordan leaves to cherish his fun-loving spirit and memory: his parents, Peter and Tina Radway, brothers, Paulos lyob (Eliana) and Peter Radway, Jr. (Elizabeth), nephew, Gabriel lyob-Nemes, beloved aunts and uncles, JoAnn Maxim, Stephen Graves (Karen), John McBryde, Trevor Spaulding (Pauline), Monica Black (Hubert), Norma Hymes (Albert), Jacqueline Shaw (Winston), Earl Radway (Sharon) and Everton Radway (Julia), godmother, Mary Randolph and godfather, Andre Brown, and a host of cousins, friends and extended family. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Shepherd Park Christian Church, 7900 Eastern Ave., NW, Washington, DC 20012.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Shepherd Park Christian Church, indicate Jordan Alexander Radway Memorial Fund.