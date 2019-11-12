

Jordan Edward Rizer "Buzz"



On Tuesday the 5 of November, 2019, Jordan Edward (Buzz) Rizer, Loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, passed away at the age of 91. He was born August 29, 1928 in Chicago, IL, to the late Cecilia Rizer Kenny and Hyman Rizer. He received a BS at the University of Chicago; Postgraduate, University of Liverpool, England; Postgraduate, George Washington University and Postgraduate at the Harvard School of Government. He had a 50-year career of military and government service which he began in the Army as enlisted, then Air Force where he finished 20 years of military service retiring as a Lt. Col. He continued his Government service with the Navy, as the Director of Navy Broadcasting, and ultimately became the Director American Forces Information Service, a field activity of the Defense Department, where he retired as a Senior Executive on March 31, 1998. With the Navy, he was responsible for bringing Armed Forces Radio and Television programming to sailors overseas and on ships and submarines at sea. With the DOD, he oversaw Armed Forces Radio and Television Service, the European and Pacific Stars and Stripes newspapers, the Joint Combat Camera Center, the Defense Information School and the American Forces Press Service. Mr. Rizer received numerous DOD, Air Force and Navy awards, along with the illustrious Legion of Merit award, a Presidential Rank Distinguished award and a Meritorious Executive award.

After retirement from the Government, Mr. Rizer volunteered at Southeastern Alternative School and then Marshall Middle School, both in Fauquier County, VA. In 2012 he moved from Warrenton to Springfield, VA, and resided at Greenspring Senior Living Community. He enjoyed spending time with his family and grandchildren. He was a man of honor and integrity and would treat everyone with respect and dignity.

Jordan was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years Norma Dean Cole Rizer and his daughter Colleen. He is survived by his sons, Timothy (Barbara), David (Maureen), Eric (Nancy), Jeffery (Terenda) and daughter Shawn Internicola; grandchildren, William, Viola, Michael, Martin, Cyndi, Bailey, Jordan, Alexander, Nicholas, Shaun, Tiffany, Kenneth, Elizabeth, Anthony and Kathleen, as well as 20 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

Funeral Services will be held at Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home 9902 Braddock Rd. Fairfax VA, 22032 on Wednesday 13 of November at 1:00 pm, viewing at 12 noon.