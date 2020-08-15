STANGER jordan stanger Jordan Stanger, born July 18, 1953 in Queens, NY, died peacefully on August 6, 2020 of complications from lymphoma chemotherapy. Jordan, son of Claire and Abraham Stanger, was raised in White Plains, NY, where he excelled at his studies and sports and developed the personal qualities of compassion, honesty and optimism that drew people to him throughout his life. He graduated from New York University in 1975 and soon moved to Washington, DC, where he attended Georgetown University and graduated with a Master's degree in history in 1981. Jordan began his long career in IT in the 1980s and steadily built his credentials in the field, returning to school and graduating with an MBA from the University of Maryland. As demand for IT expertise surged, Jordan became certified as an ISO 9001 Lead Auditor and established himself as a respected Quality Engineer. Most recently, he worked for T-Rex Solutions. Jordan had many passions outside work but the ones he valued most included sports, history, the arts - movies and music - travel and his family. He was an avid fan of the Yankees and Knicks and used his encyclopedic memory to amaze people with his knowledge of sports statistics. He could easily recall the winner of every Super Bowl, every World Series and every NBA and NCAA basketball championship. Jordan had season tickets to the Nationals and Wizards, but he was far from just a spectator. Early in his life he ran marathons and later became a cyclist, completing 50 century rides throughout the country. Jordan was a member of the first Volunteer Advisory Board of the US Holocaust Memorial Museum and an expert in WWII history. He cultivated an intensive knowledge of this time period through his committed reading. Also a lover of music, rock shaped the soundtrack to his days, particularly groups from the British invasion and Motown. Jordan spread joy and always looked to the better angels in our nature - impressive for someone who closely followed politics and world affairs. He won over others to a hopeful vision for the nation and our future, owing in part to his long view of history. His warmth and humor brought him friends and admirers wherever he went. People felt uplifted and energized simply being around him. His passing leaves a huge void for his many friends, work colleagues and family members. Jordan is survived by his wife Rebecca Stanger, daughter Nina Schroth (Nicholas), son Nathaniel Stanger (Stephen Capadona), mother Claire Stanger, brother Richard Stanger (Jane) and sister Hope Stanger Steranka (Brian). Graveside service previously held. Donations may be made in Jordan Stanger's name to the US Holocaust Memorial Museum (www.ushmm.org
).