JORGE ANTONIO LABARRAQUE, M.D.
On October 6, 2020, Jorge Antonio Labarraque, M.D., beloved husband of the late Ana Maria Bellido Labarraque; former husband of Maria Luisa Iriarte Labarraque; dear father of George A. Labarraque and Marta Labarraque Bosworth (Peter); dear grandfather of Marc and George Labarraque, Justin and Andrew Taubman and Peter Bosworth; devoted brother of Marta L. Sanson and the late Miguel Labarraque.Service and interment private. Arrangements by the MITCHELL-WIEDEFELD FUNERAL HOME INC. www.mwfuneralhome.com