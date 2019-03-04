Jorge Fernandez Montejo
Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 surrounded by his family. Born in 1928 in Havana, Cuba and came to the U.S. in 1960. Graduated from The George Washington University Law School and worked at the law firm of Booth, Prichard & Dudley until his retirement. Loving husband to wife of 56 years, Carmen (Lancis) Fernandez; leaves daughter, Silvia, and husband, Parker Brugge; son, Jorge, and wife, Deana; daughter, Celia, and husband, George Fruchterman; and son, Javier, along with 11 grandchildren (Connor, Caroline, Christopher, Cristina, Elena, Lily, Gigi, Teresa, Patrick, Matthew, and Maria). Funeral Mass will be held at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church on Tuesday, March 5, at 10:30 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Anthony's, 3305 Glen Carlyn Rd., Falls Church, VA 22041.