

Jorge Eugenio Roza



Passed away on May 4, 2020. Beloved husband of Carmen N. Roza for 61 years, loving father of

Edward, Sylvia and Vivian. Grandfather of Justin, Lauren, Nicolas and Isabel. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, he arrived in the US in 1958. An electronics engineer, he specialized in satellite communications. He received his BS from the Universidad de Buenos Aires, studied at MIT and received a MS from Johns Hopkins University. During his 40-year career, he had various patented inventions, taught at Hopkins

University and worked and lived in the US, Argentina, Bolivia and Venezuela. He worked at Westinghouse, United Nations, Raytheon, General Dynamics and NASA, among others. Avid pilot, genealogist, Ham radio aficionado,and fluent in five languages. He loved sailing, rowing, traveling and summers at the beach. He was a fix-it-all who had an immense

curiosity and love of learning. His fervent love for life was infectious: La vie est belle!

Services private.