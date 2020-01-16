Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOSE BUENROSTRO. View Sign Send Flowers Notice



OROZCO Dr. JOSE CARLOS OROZCO BUENROSTRO Leading Scientist of Down Syndrome and former NIH Researcher Dr. Jose Carlos Orozco Buenrostro, a brilliant and kind scientist and professor, died on January 4, 2020 in Zapopan, Mexico. His death occurred after the family vacation, which gives many beautiful memories to his family. He is survived by his wife, three children, six grandchildren, and countless friends and students. Services were held in Mexico last week. Jose Carlos was born in Mexico City in 1950. Driven by his love for physiology and neurosciences, he dropped his last year of medical school to pursue graduate studies at Mexico's Center for Research and Advanced Studies (CINVESTAV) of the Polytechnic Institute National (IPN). After teaching at the National Autonomous University of Mexico and at the Autonomous University of Guadalajara (where he met his wife Teodora Olvera), he did postdoctoral studies at The Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City and at the University of Maryland. From 1984-1987 he worked at the US National Institutes of Health (NIH). In 1991, he won Mexico's Miguel Aleman health award for his contributions in the field of genetics applied to Down syndrome. His commitment to his country was stronger than a staff position at NIH, returning in 1988 to the medical school and subsequently to the Interdisciplinary Center for Health Sciences (CICS) of IPN. At CICS, he established a free eye clinic for children with Down syndrome, thus achieving one of his dreams: putting science at the service of low-income households. After his forced retirement due to health problems, he collaborated with Devlyn Foundation and Instituto Down de Occidente in Guadalajara, investigating how best to calibrate eyeglasses [ argonmexico.com ] for children with Down syndrome. He advised many postgraduate theses through the Institutional Program of Training of Researchers of the IPN; and his fond memories of his socially-conscious professors motivated his three children to work today in academic and research institutions. Dr. Orozco was not only a leader in science, but also had a very kind heart. He generously gave his time and resources without expecting anything in return. He treated everyone equally regardless of people's circumstances. His honest, humorous and caring advice helped people to share with him their issues and their dreams. Memorial contributions may be made to Instituto Down de Occidente [ institutodowndeoccidente.com ], a non-profit that provides educational, vocational and social services to children with Down syndrome and their families in Guadalajara. We could not have had a better dad. You leave us many beautiful memories and a great inspiration to be better every day. "Te vamos a extrañar mucho pa." "Te vamos a extrañar mucho pa." Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 16, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

