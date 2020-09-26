JOSE CARLOS MANDUJANO
Jose Carlos Mandujano, age 75, passed away at his home near Washington, DC on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 of pulmonary fibrosis. Born in Peru to his parents, Gregorio and Juana, he graduated from the Universidad Nacional de Ingeniería in Lima. After working for a few years in South America, he came to the US to attend the Illinois Institute of Technology in Chicago. Receiving a Master's Degree in Electrical Engineering, he worked during his long career for a few prominent firms including Bechtel, TAMS Consultants, and Earth Tech. He left his mark on many infrastructure projects, primarily in power plants, but also on bridges and tunnels, airports, seaports, and other essential projects both in the U.S. and globally. Highly skilled in his profession, he was a creative problem solver who was lucky enough to love what he did for a living.
At home, he was known to family and friends as "Chicho." He liked building things, cooking, dancing, chess, bowling, hiking, road trips, buying gadgets, and practical jokes. He is survived by his sons, Rafael and Gabriel, their wives, Emily and Jenna; and three grandchildren: Noemi, Felix, and Oscar. He is also survived by his brother, Gregorio; his sister, Elvira, the mother of his children, Lynn, and his significant other, Carolyn.
Jose Carlos's life will be remembered and honored at a memorial gathering held online on September 26, and a Mass in Peru October 1. Details and guestbook may be found online at mykeeper.com
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Doctors Without Borders
at donate.doctorswithoutborders.org
.